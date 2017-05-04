Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins on ‘Criminal Minds’ Growth

CBS won Wednesday night among broadcasters, scoring a 1.4 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. Survivor did a flat 1.8, before Criminal Minds grew 8% to 1.4 and Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders went up 13% to 0.9.



Fox had a 1.3/5 for the night. Shots Fired had a flat 0.8 and Empire fell 14% to 1.8.



ABC did a 1.2/5. The Goldbergs had a flat 1.4 and Speechless a level 1.2, then Modern Family fell 11% to 1.6 and black-ish scored a flat 1.2. Designated Survivor went down 18% to 0.9.



NBC had a 1.0/4, with Blindspot at a flat 0.9 and Law & Order: SVU a 1.0, before Chicago P.D. did a 1.1. The latter two were down a tenth of a point from last week.



The CW scored a 0.5/2, with Arrow at a flat 0.5 and The 100 climbing 33% to 0.4.



Among Spanish-language networks, Univision had a 0.6/2 on the night while Telemundo was at 0.3/1.