Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins With Comedies

CBS took top broadcast ratings Thursday, putting up a 1.4 rating in adults 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, and a 6 share. The Big Bang Theory did a 2.6, up a tenth from last week, and The Great Indoors was a flat 1.4. Mom too did a 1.4, which was up a tenth. Life in Pieces had a 1.2, a tenth better than last week, and The Amazing Race had a flat 0.9.

The networks were up against news coverage from Syria.

ABC was just off the pace at 1.3/5. Grey’s Anatomy was off 19% at 1.7, and Scandal too was off 19% at 1.3, before The Catch did a 0.7, down 13%.

Fox and NBC both had a 0.8/3. Fox’s MasterChef Junior did a 0.9, which was off a tenth of a point, and Kicking and Screaming was a flat 0.6.

On NBC, Superstore had a 0.8, down 27%, and Powerless was a flat 0.6. Chicago Med rated a 1.0, up 11%, and Blacklist: Redemption fell 25% to 0.6.

The CW had Supernatural at 0.5 and Riverdale at 0.3, both down a tenth of a point.

Among the Spanish-language networks, both Telemundo and Univision had a 0.6/2 on the night.