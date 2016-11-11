Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins With a ‘Bang’

CBS won the broadcast ratings bonanza Thursday, with a 10% gain for The Big Bang Theory, which posted a 3.4. CBS did a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, and a 6 share. NBC had a 1.4/5, ABC a 1.3/5, Fox a 0.7/2 and The CW a 0.6/2.

Big Bang Theory led into The Great Indoors at a flat 1.7. Mom increased 15% to 1.5 while Life in Pieces elevated 8% to 1.4. Pure Genius was a flat 0.9.

NBC had a pair of Superstores at 1.3 and 1.4; it did a 1.2 last week. Chicago Med did a 1.5, down 6%, and The Blacklist ticked up 8% to 1.4.

On ABC, Grey’s Anatomy dropped 10% to 1.9 and Notorious increased 13% to 0.9. How to Get Away With Murder was a flat 1.2.

Fox’s Rosewood shed 13% to a 0.7 while Pitch slid 22% to 0.7.

CW’s DC’s Legends of Tomorrow scored a flat 0.6 and Supernatural fell 14% to 0.6.