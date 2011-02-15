Primetime Ratings: CBS Tops Monday; Respectable Debut for 'Mad Love'

CBS won Monday night with adults 18-49, posting a 3.4 rating/10

share in the demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. New couples comedy Mad Love earned a 3.0, about 10% below

what Rules of Engagement was

averaging in that timeslot.

The rest of the Eye net's lineup was mixed. How I Met Your Mother dipped 3% to a 3.7,

Two and a Half Men fell 5% to a 4.2, Mike & Molly grew 9% to a 3.8, Hawaii Five-0 was flat at a series-low 2.8.

ABC and Fox tied for second place with a 2.7/8 each. On the

Alphabet, The Bachelor fell 9% to a

2.9 and Castle was down 12% to a 2.2.

On Fox, following last week's Super Bowl promoted episodes. House slipped 21% to a 3.4 and The Chicago Code tumbled 17% to a 2.0 in

its second week.

NBC was fourth with a 1.6/4, Chuck was even with its series-low 1.7, The Cape dropped a tenth to a 1.2, Harry's Law was flat at a 1.7.

The CW trailed with a 0.7/2, for 90210 and Gossip Girl,

down 22% and 12%, respectively, with the 18-49 demo.