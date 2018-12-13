Primetime Ratings: CBS ‘SEAL’s Win With Strong Dramas

CBS earned the top spot in Wednesday ratings, riding some hot dramas to a 1.1 in viewers 18-49, according to the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That barely beat the 1.0/4 put up by ABC.

CBS had Survivor at a flat 1.5, SEAL Team up 25% for a 1.0 and Criminal Minds up 14% for a 0.8.

ABC had The Goldbergs down 8% at 1.1 and American Housewife up 11% at 1.0, then Modern Family at 1.4 and Single Parents at 0.9, both up a tenth of a point. A Million Little Things dropped 13% for a 0.7.

NBC did a 0.8/4. The premiere of Ellen’s Game of Games rated a 1.2 (it opened to a 1.7 last December) and a Little Big Shots special did a 0.8, before repeated special A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy notched a 0.4.

Fox was at 0.5/2 with repeats of Empire and Star.

Telemundo and Univision both did 0.4/2s.

The CW got a 0.3/1 with Riverdale at 0.4 and All American at 0.2, both dramas flat with last week.