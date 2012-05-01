PrimetimeRatings: CBS Overtakes NBC for Monday Crown

CBS returned its

Monday lineup from a week off, overtaking NBC for the ratings win with an

overall 3.1 rating/8 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight

numbers. How I Met Your Mother, 2 Broke Girls and Mike &

Molly were each up 3% to a 3.2, 3.5 and 3.2, respectively. Two and a

Half Men fell 3% to a 3.7 and HawaiiFive-0 tied its season low of

2.5, falling 4%.

NBC finished with

a 2.9/8. The Voice fell 8% to a 3.5, a season low for performance shows,

while Smash dropped 10% to a series-low 1.8.

ABC took third

with a 2.6/7, although it was first in total viewership. Dancing With the

Stars drew a 2.7 from 8-10 p.m., down 16% and is a

series low for performance shows. Castle was up 14% from two weeks ago

for a 2.4.

Fox was in fourth

at 2.0/5. Bones was down 14% to a 1.9 and House fell 7% to a 2.1.

The CW rounded out

the night with a 0.6/2. Both Gossip Girl and Hart of Dixie were

up a tenth to a 0.6 each.