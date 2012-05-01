PrimetimeRatings: CBS Overtakes NBC for Monday Crown
CBS returned its
Monday lineup from a week off, overtaking NBC for the ratings win with an
overall 3.1 rating/8 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight
numbers. How I Met Your Mother, 2 Broke Girls and Mike &
Molly were each up 3% to a 3.2, 3.5 and 3.2, respectively. Two and a
Half Men fell 3% to a 3.7 and HawaiiFive-0 tied its season low of
2.5, falling 4%.
NBC finished with
a 2.9/8. The Voice fell 8% to a 3.5, a season low for performance shows,
while Smash dropped 10% to a series-low 1.8.
ABC took third
with a 2.6/7, although it was first in total viewership. Dancing With the
Stars drew a 2.7 from 8-10 p.m., down 16% and is a
series low for performance shows. Castle was up 14% from two weeks ago
for a 2.4.
Fox was in fourth
at 2.0/5. Bones was down 14% to a 1.9 and House fell 7% to a 2.1.
The CW rounded out
the night with a 0.6/2. Both Gossip Girl and Hart of Dixie were
up a tenth to a 0.6 each.
