Primetime Ratings: CBS on Top With Comedies

CBS was the top ratings scorer Thursday, riding its comedies to a 1.4 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That squeaked by the 1.3/6 put up by ABC.

CBS had Big Bang Theory up a tenth of a point at 2.4 and Young Sheldon at a flat 1.9, then Mom at a level 1.4 and Life in Pieces down 9% to 1.0. Drama S.W.A.T. then did a flat 0.9.

On ABC, Grey’s Anatomy posted a flat 1.6 and Station 19 went up 10% to 1.1. The Scandal series finale elevated 44% to 1.3.

NBC did a 0.7/3. Superstore was a 0.8 and AP Bio a 0.6. After a Will & Grace repeat, Champions tallied a 0.4 and Chicago Fire a 1.0. All shows were flat.

Fox rated a 0.6/2. Gotham did a 0.6 and Showtime at the Apollo a 0.6, both down a tenth.

The CW scored a 0.5/2. Supernatural grew 20% to 0.6 and Arrow was a flat 0.4.

Univision rated a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2.