Primetime Ratings: CBS, NBC Tie for Wednesday Lead

CBS and NBC tied for the top spot among broadcasters Wednesday night, pulling in a 1.2 rating/4 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

CBS’ Big Brother was the top show, falling 5% to a 2.1. Extant matched last week’s 0.7.

NBC’s America’s Got Talent was flat with a 1.6. Mr. Robinson was even at 9 p.m. with a 1.0 and the finale fell 10% at 9:30 p.m. to a 0.9. Last Comic Standing dipped 8% to a 1.1.

Fox finished in third with a 1.1/4. MasterChef dipped a tenth to a 1.3, while Home Free rose 13% to a 0.9.

ABC placed fourth with a 0.9/3. Celebrity Wife Swap jumped 13% to a 0.9.

The CW earned a 0.3/1. America’s Next Top Model matched last week’s 0.4, while A Wicked Offer fell 33% to a 0.2.