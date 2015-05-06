Primetime Ratings: CBS, NBC Tie on Low-Rated Tuesday

CBS and NBC tied on Tuesday with an overall 1.6 rating/5 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

NBC’s Undateable received a minor improvement for its hourlong live episode, rising a tenth from last week to a 1.3, while The Voice fell 14% to a series-low 1.9. Chicago Fire was even with a 1.6.

CBS, which led outright among total viewers, saw Person of Interest tumble 21% to a series-low 1.1 for its season finale, while NCIS: New Orleans sank 16% to a 1.6. Earlier, NCIS was even with last week’s 2.0.

ABC was in third with a 1.3/4. Following a Tuesday edition of Dancing With the Stars (1.4), Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was even with last week’s 1.5 and Forever wrapped its season with a 1.1, up a tenth from its last episode.

The CW bested Fox again with a 1.1/4. The Flash was down a tenth to a 1.4 and iZombie was even with a 0.7.

Fox rounded out the night with a 1.0/3. Hell’s Kitchen was up 9% to a 1.2 and New Girl rose a tenth to a 1.1 for its season finale. Weird Loners ended its brief run with a 0.6.