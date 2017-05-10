Primetime Ratings: CBS, NBC Split the Win

CBS and NBC were top of the broadcaster heap Tuesday, both scoring a 1.2 rating in viewers 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights, and a 5 share. Both shared the ratings title a week before too, also with a 1.2.

CBS had NCIS at 1.4 and Bull at 1.2, then NCIS: New Orleans at 1.0. All three were level with last week.

For NBC, it was The Voice at a flat 1.6, before comedy Great News did a 0.8 and a 0.7; last week’s double run did a 0.8 and 0.6. Chicago Fire scored a flat 1.2.

ABC was at 0.9/4 for the night. The Middle was up 9% to 1.2 and American Housewife did a flat 1.2, then Fresh Off the Boat was also flat at 1.0 before Imaginary Mary grew ratings 29% to 0.9. Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. did a level 0.7.

Fox and The CW were both at 0.7/3. The CW had The Flash at its usual 1.0 and iZombie at 0.4, up 33%.

Fox had a double run of Brooklyn Nine-Nine at 0.6 and 0.6, then Prison Break at 0.9. Both shows were flat with last week.

Among Spanish-language networks, Univision did a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/1.