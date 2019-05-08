Primetime Ratings: CBS, NBC Split Tuesday Title

CBS and NBC won the ratings race in Tuesday prime, both networks scoring a 0.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. They beat the 0.6/3 put up by Fox.

CBS had NCIS down 9% at 1.0 and FBI at a flat 0.8, then NCIS: New Orleans at a level 0.7.

NBC had The Village off 14% at 0.6 and The Voice at 0.9, then New Amsterdam at 0.8, the latter two flat.

Fox had MasterChef Junior at a flat 0.7 and Mental Samurai down 17% at 0.5.

ABC got a 0.5/3. American Housewife rated a 0.8 and The Kids Are Alright a 0.6, then Bless This Mess at 0.6, all three down a tenth of a point. A Mess repeat led into 1969 at a flat 0.4.

Telemundo did a 0.5/2 with La Reina del Sur at 0.6, down a tenth from last week.

The CW and Univision rated a 0.4/2. CW had The Flash at 0.5 and The 100 at 0.3, both dramas flat.