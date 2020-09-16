Primetime Ratings: CBS, NBC Split Tuesday Ranking
Big gain for ‘Love Island’ on CBS, ‘Transplant’ goes up on NBC
CBS and NBC split the Tuesday prime win, CBS fueled by Big Brother and NBC driven by America’s Got Talent. Both had a 0.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. In second was ABC at 0.4/3.
Big Brother got a flat 1.0 and Love Island zipped up 67% to 0.5. A rerun of FBI: Most Wanted followed.
On NBC, America’s Got Talent did a level 0.7 from 8 to 10 p.m. and medical drama Transplant went up 25% to 0.5.
ABC had a couple Modern Family repeats, then the 20/20 special The President and the People, which was a town hall with President Trump.
Telemundo and Univision both rated a 0.3/2. Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos and Todo Por Mi Hija both at 0.3. Enemigo Intimo 2 got a 0.2. All three shows were flat.
Univision had La Rosa de Guadalupe and Medicos at 0.4 and Dulce Ambicion at 0.3. All three were level with last week.
Fox got a 0.2/1 with reruns of Hell’s Kitchen and Prodigal Son.
The CW got a 0.1/0. Dead Pixels and Tell Me a Story both scored a flat 0.1.
