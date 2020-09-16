Primetime Ratings: CBS, NBC Split Tuesday Ranking

CBS and NBC split the Tuesday prime win, CBS fueled by Big Brother and NBC driven by America’s Got Talent. Both had a 0.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. In second was ABC at 0.4/3.

Big Brother got a flat 1.0 and Love Island zipped up 67% to 0.5. A rerun of FBI: Most Wanted followed.

On NBC, America’s Got Talent did a level 0.7 from 8 to 10 p.m. and medical drama Transplant went up 25% to 0.5.

ABC had a couple Modern Family repeats, then the 20/20 special The President and the People, which was a town hall with President Trump.

Telemundo and Univision both rated a 0.3/2. Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos and Todo Por Mi Hija both at 0.3. Enemigo Intimo 2 got a 0.2. All three shows were flat.

Univision had La Rosa de Guadalupe and Medicos at 0.4 and Dulce Ambicion at 0.3. All three were level with last week.

Fox got a 0.2/1 with reruns of Hell’s Kitchen and Prodigal Son.

The CW got a 0.1/0. Dead Pixels and Tell Me a Story both scored a flat 0.1.