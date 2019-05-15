Primetime Ratings: CBS, NBC Share Tuesday Title

CBS and NBC split the win in the Tuesday prime ratings, both posting a 0.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. CBS was paced by NCIS and NBC had The Voice.

The two also tied on top last week, with the same score.

On CBS, it was NCIS up 10% at 1.1 and a pair of season finales: FBI at a level 0.8 and NCIS: New Orleans down 14% for a 0.6.

NBC had The Village at a flat 0.6 and The Voice up 11% at 1.0, then the New Amsterdam season finale up 13% for a 0.9.

ABC and Fox both scored a 0.5/2. ABC had American Housewife at 0.8 and The Kids Are Alright at 0.6, both comedies flat, then Black-ish off 14% at 0.6 and Bless This Mess at a flat 0.6. 1969 lost 25% for a 0.3.

On Fox, MasterChef Junior got a level 0.7 and Mental Samurai slid 20% for a 0.4.

Telemundo also got a 0.5/2.

The CW did a 0.4/2. The Flash’s finale got a 0.5 and The 100 a 0.3, both shows flat.

Univision did a 0.3/2.