Primetime Ratings: CBS Lineup Climbs To Win Monday
CBS won Monday once again with adults 18-49 with an
overall 3.5 rating/9 share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.
The net was up across the board, with How I Met Your Mother up a
notch to a 3.6, Rules of
Engagement climbing 6% to a 3.3 and Two and a Half Men gaining
7% to a 4.4. Mike &
Molly and Hawaii Five-0 somewhat
recovered from last week's series lows, marking a 3.7 and 2.9, respectively.
NBC came in second with a 2.6/7 among key adults. The Sing-Off
continued to perform well after last week's season debut, up 18% to mark a
series-high 3.3 rating with adults 18-49. That rating is also up 43% from last
year's second Monday episode.
Fox took third place with a slate of repeats,
marking an overall 2.1/5.
ABC trailed in fourth with a 1.0/3 among adults
18-49. Skating With the
Stars continued to slide, down a tick to a 0.8 rating. That was followed by
the special Mariah Carey's Merry Christmas to You, which pulled a 1.1
with the key adults demo.
The CW aired repeats.
