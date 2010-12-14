Primetime Ratings: CBS Lineup Climbs To Win Monday

CBS won Monday once again with adults 18-49 with an

overall 3.5 rating/9 share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The net was up across the board, with How I Met Your Mother up a

notch to a 3.6, Rules of

Engagement climbing 6% to a 3.3 and Two and a Half Men gaining

7% to a 4.4. Mike &

Molly and Hawaii Five-0 somewhat

recovered from last week's series lows, marking a 3.7 and 2.9, respectively.

NBC came in second with a 2.6/7 among key adults. The Sing-Off

continued to perform well after last week's season debut, up 18% to mark a

series-high 3.3 rating with adults 18-49. That rating is also up 43% from last

year's second Monday episode.

Fox took third place with a slate of repeats,

marking an overall 2.1/5.

ABC trailed in fourth with a 1.0/3 among adults

18-49. Skating With the

Stars continued to slide, down a tick to a 0.8 rating. That was followed by

the special Mariah Carey's Merry Christmas to You, which pulled a 1.1

with the key adults demo.

The CW aired repeats.