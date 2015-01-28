Primetime Ratings: CBS Leads Tuesday With ‘CSI,’ ‘NCIS’ Rerun

CBS reruns ruled Tuesday night. Old episodes of NCIS and NCIS: New Orleans along with a new CSI each averaged a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, tying Fox’s MasterChef Junior (down 11% from last week) as the evening’s top broadcast offerings. With a 5 share, CBS was No. 1 among the broadcasters.

Fox aired comedy reruns in its second hour to finish second with an average 1.2 rating and 4 share.

ABC came in third with a 1.1 / 3. Marvel’s Agent Carter was down 13% from its last original episode Jan. 13 at 1.3—one tenth of a point below its lead-in, a rerun of Shark Tank.

NBC aired back-to-back episodes of Parks and Recreation, with the first drawing a 1.4 (even with last week’s 8 p.m. episode) and the latter a 1.3 (down one tenth of a point from last week’s 8:30 p.m. episode). Marry Me was even with last week at 0.7. About a Boy was down one tenth of a point at 0.8. NBC tied The CW for fourth place at 1.0 / 3. On the latter, The Flash and Supernatural were each down one tenth, at 1.3 and 0.8, respectively. In the network’s target 18-34 demo, Flash drew a 0.9 and Supernatural a 0.7.