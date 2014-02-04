Primetime Ratings: CBS’ ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Down, But Leads Night

How I Met Your Mother was broadcast’s top-rated show Monday night, drawing a 3.3 rating among adults 18-49—down 13% from last week’s 200th episode, which earned a 3.8. Following Mother, 2 Broke Girls and Mike & Molly finished even with last week at 3.0 and 2.6, respectively. Mom declined 4% to 2.3. Intelligence was even at 1.5. CBS tied ABC for the best rating of the night at 2.4, but finished with a 6 share to ABC’s 7.

ABC’s The Bachelor was up 4% at 2.6. Castle grew 5% from its last original episode, Jan. 20, to 2.1.

Fox finished third with a 1.8/5. Almost Human declined 10% from its last original episode, Jan. 13, to 1.8. In its second week in its regular timeslot, The Following finished down 5% from last week at 1.9—a series low.

NBC was fourth with a 1.1/3. Hollywood Game Night was even with last week at 1.5. Two-hour special Sports Illustrated Swimsuit: 50 Years of Beautiful drew a 0.9.

The CW finished with a 0.4/1. Hart of Dixie and Beauty and the Beast were even with last week at 0.4 and 0.3, respectively. In the network’s target 18-34 demo, both shows drew a 0.3.