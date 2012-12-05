Primetime Ratings: CBS Holiday Specials Down From Last Year

CBS' annual holiday specials Rudolph the Red-Nosed

Reindeer and the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show were both down from

their year-ago telecasts with adults 18-49 on Tuesday. Rudolph drew a 2.9

at 8 p.m., which was down 28%, while the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

fell 24% to a 3.5 at 10 p.m. CBS won the night with an overall 2.8 rating/8

share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.





NBC was in second with a 2.4/7. The Voice was down

11% to a 3.4, while Go On and The New Normal were both even at

2.5 and 1.7, respectively. Parenthood fell 6% to a 1.7.





Fox finished third with a 1.5/4 as its Tuesday comedy block

suffered double-digit losses. Raising Hope was down 22% to a 1.4 while Ben

and Kate was off by 21% to a 1.1. New Girl and The Mindy Project

both fell 13% to a 2.0 and 1.3, respectively.





ABC came in fourth with a 1.4/4. A special Shark Tank

drew a 1.7 at 8 p.m., down 11% from its last airing on Nov. 16. Happy

Endings improved 18% from two weeks ago to a 1.3 while Don't Trust the

B----in Apt. 23 was also up 33% to a 1.2. Private Practice

fell 8% to a 1.2.





The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.5/1. Hart of

Dixie was up a tenth with 18-49s with a 0.6 and even with 18-34s at

0.6 also. The canceled Emily Owens, M.D.was up a tenth in

18-49s to a 0.4 and even with 18-34s with a 0.3.