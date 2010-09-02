Primetime Ratings: CBS, Fox Top Wednesday

CBS and Fox tied for the win Wednesday night in the 18-49

demo, each posting a 2.0 rating/6 share, according to Nielsen overnight

numbers. CBS' Big Brother 12 was even with last week at a 2.8, good

enough to be the night's top-rated show. Over on Fox, Masterchef whipped

up a 2.0, down slightly from last week's 2.2.

NBC's unscripted programming struggled, with Minute to

Win It down 11% and America's Got Talent dropping to a summer-low

2.5, even though it was first in total viewers with 10.3 million.

ABC aired the CMA Music Festival: Country's Night To

Rock, which was down 15% from last year to a 1.7.

The season finale of Plain Jane on The CW held steady

at a 0.4/1.