Primetime Ratings: CBS, Fox Top Wednesday
CBS and Fox tied for the win Wednesday night in the 18-49
demo, each posting a 2.0 rating/6 share, according to Nielsen overnight
numbers. CBS' Big Brother 12 was even with last week at a 2.8, good
enough to be the night's top-rated show. Over on Fox, Masterchef whipped
up a 2.0, down slightly from last week's 2.2.
NBC's unscripted programming struggled, with Minute to
Win It down 11% and America's Got Talent dropping to a summer-low
2.5, even though it was first in total viewers with 10.3 million.
ABC aired the CMA Music Festival: Country's Night To
Rock, which was down 15% from last year to a 1.7.
The season finale of Plain Jane on The CW held steady
at a 0.4/1.
