Primetime Ratings: CBS, Fox Split Sunday Win
CBS and Fox tied for first with adults 18-49 on Sunday with
an overall 1.8 rating/5 share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. While
the two tied in the demo, CBS won outright with 9.77 million total viewers. The
Amazing Race was down 8% to a 2.3 and The Good Wife declined 8% to a
1.5, while The Mentalist rose 7% to a 1.6.
For Fox, The Simpsons and The Cleveland Show
were even at 2.2 and 1.8, respectively. Family Guy returned from three
weeks off up 8% to a 2.6 and Bob's Burgers rose 6% to a 1.8. American
Dad, airing at 7:30 p.m. (instead of its usual 9:30 p.m. slot), was down
16% to a 1.6.
ABC took third with a 1.7/5. New drama Red Widow shed
20% from last week's premiere to a 1.2. Earlier, Once Upon a Time tied
last week's series-low 2.2 rating. Revenge returned from three weeks off
up 11% to a 2.0.
NBC, which finished with a 1.3/3, saw The Celebrity
Apprentice remain even with last week's premiere at a 1.7.
