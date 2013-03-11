Primetime Ratings: CBS, Fox Split Sunday Win

CBS and Fox tied for first with adults 18-49 on Sunday with

an overall 1.8 rating/5 share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. While

the two tied in the demo, CBS won outright with 9.77 million total viewers. The

Amazing Race was down 8% to a 2.3 and The Good Wife declined 8% to a

1.5, while The Mentalist rose 7% to a 1.6.





For Fox, The Simpsons and The Cleveland Show

were even at 2.2 and 1.8, respectively. Family Guy returned from three

weeks off up 8% to a 2.6 and Bob's Burgers rose 6% to a 1.8. American

Dad, airing at 7:30 p.m. (instead of its usual 9:30 p.m. slot), was down

16% to a 1.6.





ABC took third with a 1.7/5. New drama Red Widow shed

20% from last week's premiere to a 1.2. Earlier, Once Upon a Time tied

last week's series-low 2.2 rating. Revenge returned from three weeks off

up 11% to a 2.0.





NBC, which finished with a 1.3/3, saw The Celebrity

Apprentice remain even with last week's premiere at a 1.7.



