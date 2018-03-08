Primetime Ratings: CBS, Fox, NBC Split Crown

CBS, Fox and NBC all drew a 1.2 rating in viewers 18-49 Wednesday, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. The trio finished just ahead of ABC, at 1.1/4.

On CBS, Survivor’s1.7 matched its premiere, Seal Team grew 13% to 0.9 and Criminal Minds came back from a hiatus down a tenth of a point at 0.9.

On Fox, The X-Files rated a 0.9 and 9-1-1 a 1.6, both shows gaining a tenth of a point from the previous Wednesday.

On NBC, The Blacklist went up 11% to a 1.0, then Law & Order: Special Victims Unit grew 9% to 1.2. The 100th episode of Chicago P.D. enjoyed a crossover with Chicago Fire, resulting in an 8% gain for a 1.3.

Comedies scored on ABC. The Goldbergs was up 8% for a 1.4, then Speechless gained 20% for a 1.2. Modern Family went up 8% to 1.4 and American Housewife elevated 10% for a 1.1. Drama Designated Survivor did a flat 0.6.

Univision rated a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2.

The CW scored a 0.4/1, with Riverdale down a tenth of a point at 0.4 and the premiere of drama Life Sentence rating a 0.3.