Primetime Ratings: CBS Dramas Pace It to Win

CBS won the ratings race among broadcasters Tuesday, with a 1.3 rating in viewers 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, and a 5 share. NCIS scored a flat 1.4 before Bull did a flat 1.2 and NCIS: New Orleans a 1.1, which was up 10% over last week.

Next up was NBC, which split the win with CBS a week before, at 1.1/5. The Voice was down 6% at 1.5 and a double run of comedy Great News rated a 0.7 and 0.6, down from last week’s 0.8 and 0.7. Chicago Fire then grew 8% to 1.3.

ABC did a 0.9/4. The Middle climbed 8% to a 1.3 and American Housewife did a flat 1.2, then the season finale of Fresh Off the Boat rated a flat 1.0 and Imaginary Mary’s season finale fell 11% to 0.8. Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. rated a level 0.7.

Next was Fox at 0.8/3, as Brooklyn Nine-Nine scored a 0.7 and a 0.6, up a bit from last week’s 0.6 and 0.6, before Prison Break rated its usual 0.9.

The CW did a 0.6/3, as The Flash fell 10% to a 0.9 and iZombie was down 25% at 0.3.

On the Spanish-language networks, Univision did a 0.5/2 while Telemundo had a 0.4/2.