Primetime Ratings: CBS’ ‘Doubt’ Soft in Debut

CBS’ Doubt—starring Katherine Heigl—had a modest premiere Wednesday with a 0.8 rating. That was preceded by Hunted at an even 1.2 and Criminal Minds at a 1.3, up 8% from last week. CBS earned a 1.1 rating/4 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

ABC came in first with a 1.4/5. The Goldbergs was flat at 1.8, Speechless slipped a tenth to a 1.5, Modern Family dropped 13% to a 2.0, and Black-ish matched last week’s 1.5. Match Game fell a tenth to a 0.9.

Fox finished in second with a 1.3/5. Lethal Weapon rose a tenth to a 1.4, while Star fell a tenth to a 1.2.

NBC placed in third with a 1.2/5. Blindspot and Law & Order: SVU were each down a tenth for a 0.9 and 1.5, respectively. Chicago P.D. held even at a 1.3.

The CW scored a 0.5/2. As both Arrow and The 100 were flat at 0.6 and 0.4.

Spanish-language broadcasters Univision and Telemundo pulled in a 0.7 and 0.6.