Primetime Ratings: CBS Comedies Prevail

CBS was the best in broadcast for Thursday, posting a 1.7 in adults 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. Next up was ABC at 1.5/5, then NBC at 0.9/3, Fox at 0.8/3 and The CW at 0.6/2.

CBS’ Big Bang Theory grew 3% to 3.3, while The Odd Couple was up 6% to 1.6. Mom rated a flat 1.8 while 2 Broke Girls did a 1.6, down 11%, before Rush Hour slipped 10% to 0.9.

On NBC, Strong was down a tenth at 0.7, as was The Blacklist at 1.2. Game of Silence posted a flat 0.7.

ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy slipped 5% to 1.9, then Scandal did a flat 1.6 and The Catch climbed 11% to 1.0.

On Fox, Bones rated a 0.8 while American Grit did a 0.7, both flat with last Thursday.

Over CW’s way, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow did a 0.7 and The 100 a 0.5, the latter up a tenth.