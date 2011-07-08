Primetime Ratings: CBS' 'Big Brother' Season 13 Premiere Up

CBS' thirteenth season premiere of Big Brother led the network to victory in the ratings on Thursday,

with an overall 1.9 rating/6 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen

overnight numbers. The reality show's premiere at 10 p.m. was up 13% from last

year's to a 2.7, and won the hour.

ABC, as the only network to air a full night of new

programming, followed with an overall 1.7/5. Wipeout was up a tenth to a 2.0, while Expedition Impossible dropped 11% to a 1.6. Rookie Blue ended the night by growing a tenth to a 1.5.

Fox placed third with an overall 1.3/4. So You Think You Can Dance? remained steady at 1.6.

NBC aired repeats of its comedies for an overall 0.8/2. Its

10 p.m. airing of Love Bites stayed flat

from last week at 0.7.

The CW rounded out the night with an overall 0.4/1.