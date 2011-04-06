Primetime Ratings: CBS Back On Top of Tuesday

Thanks

mainly to drop-offs for other networks, CBS was able to grab the

Tuesday ratings win, with an overall 2.7 rating/8 share in the 18-49

demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. NCIS dropped two tenths to a 3.6. Following a repeat of NCIS: Los Angeles, The Good Wife improved by a tenth to 2.0.

NBC grabbed second place, with a 2.4/7 overall. The Biggest Loser: Couples rebounded from last week, raising up a tenth to 2.7 for the 8-10 p.m. hours. Parenthood stayed flat from last week with another 1.9.

ABC came in third with a 2.3/6. The season finale of No Ordinary Family was even with its last original, a 1.5. Dancing With the Stars results show fell 11% to a 3.1 (though it should be noted that last week's airing was a two-hour telecast) and Body of Proof fell 20% from last Tuesday's series premiere to a 2.4.

Once again, Fox's Tuesday saw Traffic Light as the only new episode, which fell 18% for a 0.9. The network had an overall 1.1/3 in the demo.

The CW aired all repeats for a 0.3/1.