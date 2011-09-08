Primetime Ratings: CBS and NBC Split the Wednesday Win

CBS and NBC split the ratings victory Wednesday night, drawing an overall 1.9

rating/5 share each in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

CBS' Big Brother was down 13% from last week's season-high, to a 2.8,

but still tied with America's Got Talent for the night's highest rating.

NBC, which led in total viewers, saw America's Got Talent rise 12% to a 2.8. Its lead-in, Minute to Win It, fell another tenth to a 1.3.

ABC

aired Primetime Nightline, which was down a tenth at 1.4. The network

earned an overall 1.5/4.

Fox

earned an overall 1.2/3. Buried Treasure was up 30% to a 1.3.

The

CW aired all repeats for a 0.5/2.