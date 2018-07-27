Primetime Ratings: CBS and Fox Split Thursday Title

CBS and Fox were top earners in Thursday prime ratings, both posting a 0.9 in viewers 18-49, and a 5 share.

CBS had comedy reruns, then Big Brother fell 6% for a 1.5. A repeat of SWAT followed.

Fox had The Four: Battle For Stardom at a flat 0.8.

Telemundo was next at 0.6/3, as El Senor de los Cielos landed a 0.7.

NBC did a 0.5/3. An Ellen’s Game of Games repeat led into a pair of Trial & Error episodes at 0.5 and 0.4. Last week’s Trial & Error double run did a 0.6 and 0.5. A Law & Order: SVU rerun followed.

ABC was at 0.5/2. The Gong Show did a 0.5 and Match Game a 0.6, then Take Two a 0.4. All three were flat.

Univision rated a 0.3/2.

The CW scored a 0.2/1 with repeats.