Primetime Ratings: 'Castle', 'Bachelor' Gives ABC Monday Win

ABC won the ratings battle Monday night, securing a 3.2 rating/9 share in the 18-49 demo with an 8% increase for Castle from last week's 2.8. The Bachelor, which featured the announcement of the new Dancing With the Stars contestants, held steady from last week with a 3.4 for the 8-10 p.m. slot.

Fox came in second for the night, with a 3.0/8 overall. House rose 9% from last week to a 3.8 and new series The Chicago Code was flat with another 2.1.

CBS, which had an overall 2.8/8 in the demo, saw decreases from both How I Met Your Mother and Mad Love. The former fell 3% to a 3.4 while the latter fell another 4% to a 2.7. Following a Two and a Half Men repeat, Mike & Molly improved by 6% for a 3.4 rating. Hawaii Five-O aired a repeat.

NBC remained largely unchanged from last Monday. The network, which had an overall 1.5/4, had Chuck even with last week's 1.7, The Cape down a tenth to a 1.1, and Harry's Law up a tenth to a 1.8.

Rounding out the evening was the CW, which scored a 0.7/2 overall. 90201, which was flat this week, and Gossip Girl, down a tenth, both garnered a 0.7 rating.