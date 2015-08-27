Primetime Ratings: ‘The Carmichael Show’ Nabs Solid Debut

NBC’s The Carmichael Show got off to a solid start with a 1.1 rating at 9 p.m. and 0.9 rating at 9:30 p.m. among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. That 1.1 was a tenth lower than the premiere of Mr. Robinson, which was the second-highest summer comedy debut since 2009.

America’s Got Talent and Last Comic Standing were flat at 1.6 and 1.1, respectively. NBC tied CBS (1.2/5) for the top spot with a 1.2 rating/4 share.

CBS’ Big Brother finished with a 2.0, down a tenth from last week. Extant rose 14% to a 0.8.

Fox finished in third with a 1.1/4. MasterChef was flat at a 1.4 and Home Free dipped a tenth to a 0.8.

ABC came in fourth with a 0.8/3. Celebrity Wife Swap slipped a tenth to a 0.8.

The CW earned a 0.4/1. America’s Next Top Model and A Wicked Offer rose a tenth to a 0.5 and 0.3, respectively.