Primetime Ratings: ‘Candy Crush’ Rebound Paces CBS

Thanks to a rebounding Candy Crush and typically strong Big Brother, CBS was the top scorer among broadcasters Sunday night, posting a 0.9 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share.

Next was ABC at 0.7/3.

On CBS, 60 Minutes fell 14% to 0.6 and Big Brother did a flat 1.8, before Candy Crush grew 20% to 0.6. An NCIS: Los Angeles repeat closed out prime.

On ABC, prime started with repeats of America’s Funniest Home Videos and Celebrity Family Feud. A fresh episode of Steve Harvey’s Funderdome did a level 0.8, and The $100,000 Pyramid dropped a tenth of a point to 0.7.

NBC did a 0.5/2. Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly scored a flat 0.5 and was followed by repeats of The Wall and American Ninja Warrior.

Fox was at 0.4/2. Repeated comedies led into a new American Grit at a flat 0.4.

Among Spanish-language networks, Telemundo and Univision were both at 0.3/1.