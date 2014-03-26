Primetime Ratings: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Rises in Finale

The season finale of Fox’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine earned a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 Tuesday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, up 18% from last week’s series low. Glee matched its performance last week at 1.1. New Girl declined one tenth from its last original episode March 11 to a series-low 1.2. Fox finished third among the broadcast networks with a 1.2 rating and 3 share.

NBC’s The Voice drew a 3.3, down 8% from last Tuesday—hitting a season low while finishing as the top broadcast show of the night. About a Boy was down one tenth from last week at 2.0. Growing Up Fisher also declined one tenth to 1.7. NBC was the night’s No. 2 broadcast network with a 2.1 rating and 6 share.

CBS won the night with a 2.3/7. NCIS and NCIS: Los Angeles each declined one tenth, to 2.5 and 2.4, respectively. Person of Interest grew 18% from last week to 2.0.

ABC, airing mostly reruns, tied the CW for fourth at 0.7/2. On ABC, freshman series Mind Games was down one tenth from last week, tying its low at 0.6.

Following a rerun of the series premiere of The 100, the CW aired a new episode of Supernatural, which was even with last week at 0.9. In the network’s target 18-34 demo, Supernatural drew a 0.8.