Primetime Ratings: 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Dips Despite Globes Win

Brooklyn Nine-Nine's best TV comedy win at Sunday's Golden Globes didn't provide any boost among adults 18-49, as the Fox sitcom dipped a tenth from last week to a 1.4 rating, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

Earlier, Dads was down 20% to a 1.2, New Girl was flat at a 1.6 and Mindy Project dipped a tenth to a 1.2. Fox finished in fourth with an overall 1.3 rating/4 share.

CBS led the networks with a 2.5/7. NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles and Person of Interest were all even with their last originals with a 3.0, 2.4 and 2.0, respectively.

In second was NBC with a 1.7/5. The Biggest Loser was even with last week's 1.7 while Chicago Fire continued to struggle with The Voice as a lead in, falling 10% to a season-low 1.8.

ABC was in third with a 1.4/4. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was even with last week's 2.2 and The Goldbergs rose 6% to a 1.8. Trophy Wife was even with last week's low of 1.1, while Killer Women shed 22% off of last week's premiere to fall to a 0.7.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 1.0/3. The Originals and Supernatural both returned for 2014 down a tenth from their last episode with a 0.9 and 1.0, respectively. Within the net's targeted adults 18-34 demo, Originals drew a 0.8 and Supernatural a 0.9.