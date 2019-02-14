Primetime Ratings: Booming ‘Masked Singer’ Paces Fox

Fox got top prize in Wednesday’s prime ratings, with The Masked Singer leading to a 1.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and an 8 share. That topped the 1.2/6 that NBC posted.

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back lost a tenth of a point for a 1.0 on Fox and The Masked Singer went up 9% to 2.4. Spoiler alert to follow: The contestant voted out was, dressed in an alien costume and singing “Ex’s and Oh’s”, La Toya Jackson.

On NBC, Chicago Med got a 1.3, Chicago Fire a 1.2 and Chicago P.D. a 1.1, each one down a tenth from last week.

CBS did a 0.9/4 and ABC a 0.7/3. CBS had The World’s Best down 10% at 0.9 from 8 to 10 p.m. and the Big Brother: Celebrity Edition finale grew 13% to 0.9.

On ABC, The Goldbergs fell 15% to 1.1 and Schooled was down 20% for a 0.8. After a Modern Family rerun, Single Parents dropped 25% to 0.6 and Match Game fell 17% to 0.5.

Telemundo and Univision both did a 0.4/2.

The CW rated a 0.2/1 with repeats.