Primetime Ratings: Booming ‘Big Brother’ Paces CBS

CBS was the prime winner Thursday, putting up a 1.2 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. Second was NBC at 0.8/4. Growth from both Big Brother and Zoo paced CBS to the win.

CBS started prime with a pair of repeated comedies, before Big Brother grew 19% to 1.9. Drama Zoo scored a 0.6, which was up 20% over last week’s premiere.

NBC’s Hollywood Game Night fell 11% to a 0.8, before The Wall did a 0.9, down a tenth of a point from last week. The Night Shift rated a flat 0.7.

ABC was at 0.7/3. Boy Band scored a 0.6, up 20% from last week, while Battle of the Network Stars lost 30% from its premiere at 0.7. The Gong Show rated a 0.7, down 22% from last week.

Fox scored a 0.6/3 with repeats of Beat Shazam and Love Connection.

The CW too was in repeats, leading to a 0.3/1.

Among the Spanish-language networks, Univision had a hearty 0.9/4 with the awards show Premios Juventud2017 and Telemundo a 0.5/2.