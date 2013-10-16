Primetime Ratings: 'Biggest Loser' Returns Down From January Premiere

NBC premiered the new season of The Biggest Loser Tuesday to a 2.2 rating with adults 18-49 at 8 p.m., according to Nielsen overnight numbers,

down 30% from the show's previous two-hour debut in January.

Following Loser, The Voice was down 13% from its last

Tuesday episode (which was two hours) with a 3.9, while Chicago Fire rose 14% to a 2.4. NBC won the night with an overall 2.8

rating/8 share.

CBS' NCIS overtook

ABC's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. at 8 p.m.

with a 3.0, rising 7% from last week. NCIS:

Los Angeles

was even with last week's 2.6 and Person

of Interest rose a tenth to a 2.1. CBS was in second with a 2.6/7.

ABC's S.H.I.E.L.D.

continued to drop since its big premiere, losing a tenth from last week to fall

to a 2.7. The Goldbergs dipped 20% to

a 1.6 and Trophy Wife fell a tenth to

a 1.3. ABC placed third with an overall 1.6/5.

Fox's lineup was mostly steady, finishing in fourth with a 1.5/4.

Dads rose a tenth to a 1.4 and New Girl fell 14% to a 1.8. Both Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Mindy Project were steady at 1.5 and

1.4, respectively.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 1.1/3. The Originals rose two tenths with both

18-49s and the net's targeted adults 18-34 demo, to a 1.1 and 1.0,

respectively. Supernatural drew a 1.0

in both demos, down a tenth with 18-49s and even with 18-34s.