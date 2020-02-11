Primetime Ratings: Big-Draw ‘Bachelor’ Paces ABC

ABC had the top score in Monday’s prime ratings, as The Bachelor led the net to a 1.5 in viewers 18-49, and a 7 share. Runners-up were Fox and NBC at 0.9/4.

The Bachelor went up 13% to 1.8 from 8 to 10 p.m., and The Good Doctor also grew 13% to 0.9.

On Fox, 9-1-1 Lone Star lost 23% for a 1.0 and Prodigal Son slid 13% to 0.7.

America’s Got Talent: The Champions began its finals, posting a flat 1.0 from 8-10 p.m. Manifest lost 14% for a 0.6.

CBS got a 0.7/3. The Neighborhood went up 13% to 0.9 and Bob Hearts Abishola was a flat 0.7. All Rise and Bull both did a 0.7, both up 17%.

Univision got a 0.5/3 and Telemundo a 0.4/2. Univision had Ringo, Amor Eterno and Rubi all at flat 0.5s.

On Univision it was Exatlon Estados Unidos at a level 0.5 and La Dona and the premiere of Operacion Pacifico at 0.3. La Dona lost a tenth.

The CW got a 0.2/1. All American got a 0.3 and Black Lightning a 0.2. All American was up a tenth and Black Lightning was flat.