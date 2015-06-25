Primetime Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Tops Wednesday as CBS, NBC Tie

CBS’ Big Brother kicked off its 17th season Wednesday to a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49 Wednesday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, down 13% from last summer’s premiere. The Briefcase was even with last week at a 0.9.

CBS tied NBC with a 1.3 rating/5 share. NBC’s recap episode of America’s Got Talent earned a 1.3.

Fox followed in third with a 1.2/4. MasterChef dipped 7% from the previous week to a 1.4, while Bullseye dropped 10% to a 0.8.

ABC finished in fourth with a 0.9/3. Its lone original on the night Celebrity Wife Swap was up 13%.

The CW aired repeats.