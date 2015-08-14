Primetime Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Tops Thursday Full of NFL Preemptions

On a Thursday night full of NFL preseason game preemptions, Big Brother pulled in a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49 in Nielsen overnight numbers. Due to preemptions across the broadcast networks, numbers are inflated and expected to fall in national numbers later Friday.

Under the Dome averaged a 1.4 and CBS finished in first with a 1.8 rating/7 share.

NBC placed in second with a 1.3/5. Food Fighters earned a 1.2, while Dateline Mystery collected a 1.4.

Fox and ABC tied for third with a 0.9/4. Fox’s Boom! averaged a 0.9.

ABC’s The Astronaut Wives Club drew a 0.9. Mistresses and Rookie Blue earned a 1.1. and 0.8, respectively.

The CW earned a 0.4/2, with Beauty and The Beast taking in a 0.5/2