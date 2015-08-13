Primetime Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Leads Pack, NBC Wins Wednesday

NBC led broadcasters with a 1.3 rating/5 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. America’s Got Talent rose 7% from last week to a 1.6. Mr. Robinson earned a 1.0 in both its telecasts, falling 17% at 9 p.m. and staying flat at 9:30 p.m. Last Comic Standing dropped 20% to a 1.2.

CBS finished in second with a 1.2/4. Big Brother dipped 5% to a 2.1, good for the top spot on Wednesday. Extant fell 13% to a 0.7.

Fox followed in third with a 1.1/4. MasterChef dipped a tenth to a 1.4, while Home Free matched last week’s 0.8.

The CW finished with a 0.4/1. America’s Next Top Model rose a tenth to a 0.5 and A Wicked Offer was flat at a 0.3.

ABC aired repeats.