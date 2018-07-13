Primetime Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Leads CBS to Victory

CBS seized top honors in the Thursday (July 12) ratings race, as Big Brother led the net to a 1.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That beat the 0.8/4 that Fox put up.

CBS aired Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon reruns, then Big Brother (pictured, top) did a 1.5, up a tenth from last week. It was followed by a SWAT repeat.

Fox had The Four: Battle For Stardom at a flat 0.8 across its prime.

NBC was good for a 0.6/3. Little Big Shots slid 13% to 0.7 and two episodes of Marlon did a pair of 0.6s, flat with last week. Law & Order: SVU closed out prime for NBC.

Telemundo rated a 0.6/3 with a strong showing for El Senor de los Cielos.

ABC was at 0.5/3. The Gong Show rated a 0.5 and Match Game a 0.6, both down a tenth of a point, then Take Two grew 25% to 0.5.

Univision was at 0.4/2.

The CW did a 0.2/1 with repeats.