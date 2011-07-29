PrimetimeRatings: 'Big Brother' Leads CBS to Thursday Win

CBS grabbed the

ratings crown on Thursday with an overall 1.9 rating/6 share in the 18-49 demo,

according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Big Brother, its only new

airing, rose a tenth to a 2.6.

ABC came in second

with an overall 1.6/5, and saw its entire lineup improve off of last week. Wipeout

was up a tenth to a 1.9, Expedition Impossible rose 23% to a 1.6 and

Rookie Blue improved a tenth to a 1.3.

Fox was up next

with a 1.3/4. So You Think You Can Dance? was up a tenth from last

Thursday to a 1.7.

NBC (0.8/3) and

The CW (0.4/1) finished out the night.