PrimetimeRatings: 'Big Brother' Leads CBS to Thursday Win
CBS grabbed the
ratings crown on Thursday with an overall 1.9 rating/6 share in the 18-49 demo,
according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Big Brother, its only new
airing, rose a tenth to a 2.6.
ABC came in second
with an overall 1.6/5, and saw its entire lineup improve off of last week. Wipeout
was up a tenth to a 1.9, Expedition Impossible rose 23% to a 1.6 and
Rookie Blue improved a tenth to a 1.3.
Fox was up next
with a 1.3/4. So You Think You Can Dance? was up a tenth from last
Thursday to a 1.7.
NBC (0.8/3) and
The CW (0.4/1) finished out the night.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.