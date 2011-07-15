Primetime Ratings: 'Big Brother' Leads CBS to Thursday Win

Despite airing only one new show, CBS nabbed a win on

Thursday night, scoring an overall 1.6 rating/5 share in the 18-49 demo,

according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Big

Brother fell 15% to a 2.3, but still reigned as the highest-rated show of

the night.

ABC's full night of new programming earned the network second

place with an overall 1.5/5. At 8 p.m., Wipeout

dropped 10% to a 1.8. Expedition

Impossible slipped 19% to a 1.3, while Rookie

Blue,which was recently renewed for a third season, fell a tenth to a 1.4.

Fox followed with an overall 1.3/4. So You Think You Can Dance? remained steady at 1.6.

NBC earned an overall 0.8/3 with a night filled mostly with

repeats, save for a 10 p.m. airing of Love

Bites, which was flat a 0.7.

The CW rounded out the night with a 0.4/1.