Primetime Ratings: 'Big Brother' Leads CBS to Thursday Win
Despite airing only one new show, CBS nabbed a win on
Thursday night, scoring an overall 1.6 rating/5 share in the 18-49 demo,
according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Big
Brother fell 15% to a 2.3, but still reigned as the highest-rated show of
the night.
ABC's full night of new programming earned the network second
place with an overall 1.5/5. At 8 p.m., Wipeout
dropped 10% to a 1.8. Expedition
Impossible slipped 19% to a 1.3, while Rookie
Blue,which was recently renewed for a third season, fell a tenth to a 1.4.
Fox followed with an overall 1.3/4. So You Think You Can Dance? remained steady at 1.6.
NBC earned an overall 0.8/3 with a night filled mostly with
repeats, save for a 10 p.m. airing of Love
Bites, which was flat a 0.7.
The CW rounded out the night with a 0.4/1.
