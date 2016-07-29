Primetime Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Leads CBS to Thursday Win

CBS was the top broadcaster Thursday with a 1.3 rating/5 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Big Brother rose a tenth to a 1.8, while CBS’ coverage of the Democratic National Convention scored a 0.8.

NBC followed with a 0.8/3. Hollywood Game Night did 0.7, while its coverage of the Democratic confab led broadcasters with a 0.9.

ABC placed in third with a 0.7/3. BattleBots jumped a tenth to a 0.8, and Greatest Hits slipped a tenth to a 0.6. The network’s convention coverage scored a 0.7.

Fox finished in fourth with a 0.5/2. The network aired two hours of Home Free at a 0.5, up a tenth from the previous week.

The CW pulled in a 0.2/1. Following a repeat of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Beauty and the Beast matched last week’s 0.2.