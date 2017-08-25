Primetime Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Leads CBS

CBS was the top scorer in Thursday ratings, posting a 1.2 in viewers 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, alongside a 5 share. Second was NBC at 1.0/4.

CBS had repeated comedies 8-9 p.m. then Big Brother, which was off 10% at 1.8 and Zoo at a flat 0.6.

NBC had The Wall down 17% at 1.0, then Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update at a flat 1.5, followed by a Great News repeat. The Night Shift then did a level 0.8.

Fox did a 0.7/3 with Beat Shazam at 0.8 and Love Connection at 0.6. Both scores were flat with last week.

Telemundo was also at 0.7/3.

ABC did a 0.6/2, with the Boy Band finale up 17% at 0.7 and Battle of the Network Stars down 17% at 0.5, before a Gong Show repeat.

Univision scored a 0.5/2.

On The CW, Penn & Teller: Fool Us did a flat 0.4 and Whose Line Is It Anyway? a level 0.4 as the network averaged a 0.4/2.