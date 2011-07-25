Primetime Ratings: 'Big Brother' Grabs Sunday Win for CBS

CBS grabbed the Sunday win in the ratings game with an overall 1.5 rating/4 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Big Brother was even with last week's 2.4 and Same Name premiered at a 1.5.

NBC had an overall 1.0/3, and was the only other network to air new programming. Marriage Ref scored another 1.0.

Fox (1.4/4) and ABC (0.9) aired repeats.