Primetime Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Dominates Thursday

Big Brother matched last week’s 2.0 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Under the Dome rose 13% to 0.9. CBS topped broadcasters with a 1.4 rating/5 share.

NBC followed with a 1.0/4. Food Fighters was flat with a 0.9, while Dateline Mystery fell a tenth to a 1.1.

ABC’s Mistresses was even at a 0.8 and Rookie Blue fell a tenth to a 0.5. ABC finished in third with a 0.7/3.

Fox placed fourth with a 0.6/2. Boom! rose a tenth to a 0.7.

The CW earned a 0.3/1. Beauty and the Beast jumped 50% to a 0.3.