Primetime Ratings: ‘Big Brother,’ CBS Win Thursday Night

CBS’ Big Brother drew a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49, down one tenth from last week, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. CBS finished as the night’s top network, averaging a 1.4/5.

Fox averaged a 1.2/5. The finale of Fox’s Hell’s Kitchen drew a 1.7, even with last week’s episode, but down 29% from last season’s July, 2013 finale. Gang Related was down one tenth at 0.8.

NBC finished with a 1.0/3. All the network’s shows—Hollywood Game Night (1.1), Welcome to Sweden (0.8), Working the Engels (0.6) and Last Comic Standing (1.1)—drew even ratings with last week’s episodes.

ABC averaged a 0.8/3. The two-hour finale of Black Box drew a 0.7, up one tenth from last week. NY Med was even with last week at 0.9.

The CW averaged a 0.1/0 with reruns.