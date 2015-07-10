Primetime Ratings: ‘Big Brother,’ CBS Top Thursday

CBS led Thursday night by a healthy margin with a 1.4 rating/5 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

Big Brother nudged up 6% to a 1.9, while Under the Dome was even with a 1.0.

Fox finished in second with a 0.9/3. Boom! and Wayward Pines were even with last week at 0.7 and 1.0, respectively.

ABC pulled into third with a 0.8/3. Astronaut Wives Club rose 14% to a 0.8, while Mistresses jumped 33% to a 0.8. Rookie Blue was even at a 0.7.

NBC trailed with a 0.6/2. Food Fighters bumped up 14% to a 0.8 and Aquarius rose 25% to a 0.5. Hannibal was even at its series low 0.4.

The CW reeled in a 0.2/1. Beauty and The Beast was even at a 0.2. Dates premiered to a 0.2 at 9 p.m. and 0.1 at 9:30 p.m.