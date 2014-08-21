Primetime Ratings: ‘Big Brother,’ CBS Lead Wednesday Night

CBS’ Big Brother drew a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49 Wednesday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, up 10% from last week to finish as the evening’s top show. A two-hour, 9 p.m. episode of Extant was even with last week’s 10 p.m. episode at 1.0. CBS was the night’s top broadcaster with a 1.4 rating and 5 share.

NBC averaged a 1.3 / 4. America’s Got Talent hit a series low at 1.8, down one tenth of a point from the previous Wednesday. Taxi Brooklyn was even with last week at 0.9 / 3.

Fox averaged a 0.9 / 3 with So You Think You Can Dance, down one tenth from last week. ABC also averaged a 0.9 / 3. Motive climbed one tenth from last week to 0.8.

The CW averaged a 0.4 / 1. Penn & Teller: Fool Us was up one tenth from last week at 0.6.