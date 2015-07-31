Primetime Ratings: ‘Big Brother,’ CBS Lead Pack Thursday

Big Brother was the top show Thursday night, rising 5% from last week to a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Under the Dome followed with a 1.0, even with last week. CBS led broadcasters with a 1.4 rating/6 share.

NBC finished in second with a 0.9/4. Food Fighters fell 13% to a 0.7 and Dateline Mystery matched last week’s 1.0.

ABC followed up in third with a 0.7/3. Astronaut Wives Club jumped 33% to a 0.8, while Mistresses remained even with a 0.7. Rookie Blue fell 13% to a 0.7.

Fox came in fourth with a 0.5/2. Boom! was flat with a 0.6.

The CW earned a 0.2/1. Beauty and the Beast was even with last week at a 0.2. The 9 p.m. broadcast of Dates was even at 0.1, while the 9:30 p.m. spiked 100% to a 0.2.